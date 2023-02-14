National Plasti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 33.12% from Rs. 24.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

National Plasti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2021.

National Plasti shares closed at 40.15 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -5.31% over the last 12 months.