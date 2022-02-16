National Plasti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore, up 3.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore in December 2021 up 3.96% from Rs. 23.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021 down 41.57% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021 down 22.96% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020.

National Plasti EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.21 in December 2020.

National Plasti shares closed at 42.05 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 73.40% over the last 12 months.