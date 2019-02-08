National Plasti Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.74 crore, down 1.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.74 crore in December 2018 down 1.99% from Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2018 down 34.55% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2018 down 7.72% from Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2017.

National Plasti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2017.

National Plasti shares closed at 33.85 on February 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -38.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.33% over the last 12 months.