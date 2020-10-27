National Perox Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore, down 1.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore in September 2020 down 1.65% from Rs. 54.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.95 crore in September 2020 up 300.79% from Rs. 5.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.78 crore in September 2020 up 82.44% from Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2019.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 38.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.53 in September 2019.

National Perox shares closed at 1,987.10 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.