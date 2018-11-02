National Perox Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.39 crore, up 94.69% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.39 crore in September 2018 up 94.69% from Rs. 66.46 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.03 crore in September 2018 up 192.71% from Rs. 19.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.68 crore in September 2018 up 189.61% from Rs. 30.62 crore in September 2017.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 97.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 33.31 in September 2017.

National Perox shares closed at 4,608.00 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 52.67% returns over the last 6 months and 81.41% over the last 12 months.