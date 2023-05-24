National Perox Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore, up 76.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.30 crore in March 2023 up 76.78% from Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in March 2023 up 91518.97% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.88 crore in March 2023 up 6312.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 18.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

National Perox shares closed at 1,472.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -3.40% over the last 12 months.