National Perox Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore, down 22.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.95 crore in March 2022 down 22.13% from Rs. 64.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 99.86% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 103.46% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.
National Perox shares closed at 1,525.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)
|
|National Peroxide
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.95
|79.74
|64.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.95
|79.74
|64.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.90
|39.05
|25.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.81
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.44
|-4.49
|2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.35
|6.73
|6.47
|Depreciation
|4.36
|4.44
|4.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.56
|21.03
|23.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.48
|12.96
|1.46
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.27
|3.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|14.23
|5.01
|Interest
|1.96
|2.08
|2.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.64
|12.15
|2.10
|Exceptional Items
|7.00
|--
|-12.92
|P/L Before Tax
|0.36
|12.15
|-10.82
|Tax
|0.38
|3.32
|-2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|8.83
|-8.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|8.83
|-8.37
|Equity Share Capital
|5.75
|5.75
|5.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|15.37
|-14.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|15.37
|-14.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|15.37
|-14.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|15.37
|-14.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited