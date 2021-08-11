National Perox Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.68 crore, down 5.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.68 crore in June 2021 down 5.84% from Rs. 30.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.64 crore in June 2021 down 500.3% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2021 down 260.12% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2020.

National Perox shares closed at 2,183.15 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and 17.16% over the last 12 months.