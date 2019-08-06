National Perox Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.14 crore, down 45.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.14 crore in June 2019 down 45.57% from Rs. 104.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2019 down 66.02% from Rs. 42.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in June 2019 down 63.47% from Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2018.

National Perox EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 74.06 in June 2018.

National Perox shares closed at 1,366.55 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.59% returns over the last 6 months and -64.98% over the last 12 months.