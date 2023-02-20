 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Perox Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in December 2022 up 96.93% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2022 up 63.31% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

National Peroxide
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 115.12 96.67 79.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 115.12 96.67 79.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.27 53.28 39.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.15 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.42 0.92 -4.49
Power & Fuel 13.03 -- --
Employees Cost 7.64 6.17 6.73
Depreciation 5.62 4.57 4.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.57 29.69 21.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.42 1.87 12.96
Other Income 3.45 3.16 1.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.87 5.04 14.23
Interest 1.53 1.70 2.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.35 3.34 12.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.35 3.34 12.15
Tax 5.95 0.64 3.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.40 2.70 8.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.40 2.70 8.83
Equity Share Capital 5.75 5.75 5.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.27 4.69 15.37
Diluted EPS 30.27 4.69 15.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.27 4.69 15.37
Diluted EPS 30.27 4.69 15.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited