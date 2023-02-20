National Perox Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in December 2022 up 96.93% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2022 up 63.31% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.