English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Perox Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.12 crore in December 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in December 2022 up 96.93% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2022 up 63.31% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

    National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 30.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.37 in December 2021.

    National Perox shares closed at 1,532.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

    National Peroxide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.1296.6779.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.1296.6779.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.2753.2839.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.150.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.420.92-4.49
    Power & Fuel13.03----
    Employees Cost7.646.176.73
    Depreciation5.624.574.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.5729.6921.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.421.8712.96
    Other Income3.453.161.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.875.0414.23
    Interest1.531.702.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.353.3412.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.353.3412.15
    Tax5.950.643.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.402.708.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.402.708.83
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.274.6915.37
    Diluted EPS30.274.6915.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.274.6915.37
    Diluted EPS30.274.6915.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Perox #National Peroxide #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am