National Perox Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore, up 109.46% Y-o-Y

February 03, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore in December 2020 up 109.46% from Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020 up 262.58% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2020 up 481.35% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2019.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.64 in December 2019.

National Perox shares closed at 2,022.05 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and 11.76% over the last 12 months.

National Peroxide
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations66.5153.3631.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations66.5153.3631.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.0216.65--
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.27-1.7322.22
Power & Fuel9.818.69--
Employees Cost7.396.206.86
Depreciation4.384.462.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.975.9710.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2013.12-10.50
Other Income3.253.202.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4516.32-7.64
Interest3.233.120.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2213.20-7.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.2213.20-7.70
Tax3.22-8.75-2.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.0021.95-5.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.0021.95-5.54
Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.6738.19-9.64
Diluted EPS15.6738.19-9.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.6738.19-9.64
Diluted EPS15.6738.19-9.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Perox #National Peroxide #Results
first published: Feb 3, 2021 07:33 pm

