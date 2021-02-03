National Perox Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore, up 109.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore in December 2020 up 109.46% from Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020 up 262.58% from Rs. 5.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2020 up 481.35% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2019.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.64 in December 2019.

National Perox shares closed at 2,022.05 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and 11.76% over the last 12 months.