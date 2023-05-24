English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Perox Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.33 crore, up 76.8% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.33 crore in March 2023 up 76.8% from Rs. 49.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2023 up 21239.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2023 up 6315.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 18.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

    National Perox shares closed at 1,472.75 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.04% returns over the last 6 months and -3.40% over the last 12 months.

    National Peroxide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.33115.1549.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.33115.1549.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.1643.2719.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.151.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.585.425.44
    Power & Fuel11.8613.03--
    Employees Cost7.557.646.35
    Depreciation4.515.624.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8417.6118.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9821.42-6.48
    Other Income1.413.451.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3824.87-4.68
    Interest1.181.531.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2023.34-6.64
    Exceptional Items----7.00
    P/L Before Tax14.2023.340.36
    Tax3.595.950.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6117.40-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6117.40-0.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.6117.40-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4730.27-0.09
    Diluted EPS18.4730.27-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4730.27-0.09
    Diluted EPS18.4730.27-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Perox #National Peroxide #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am