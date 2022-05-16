 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

National Perox Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore in March 2022 down 22.12% from Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 99.4% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 103.46% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.

National Perox shares closed at 1,525.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

National Peroxide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.96 79.74 64.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.96 79.74 64.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.90 39.05 25.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.81 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.44 -4.49 2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.35 6.73 6.47
Depreciation 4.36 4.44 4.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.57 21.03 23.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.48 12.97 1.46
Other Income 1.80 1.27 3.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 14.23 5.01
Interest 1.96 2.08 2.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.64 12.15 2.10
Exceptional Items 7.00 -- -12.92
P/L Before Tax 0.36 12.15 -10.82
Tax 0.41 3.32 -2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 8.84 -8.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 8.84 -8.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.05 8.84 -8.37
Equity Share Capital 5.75 5.75 5.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 15.38 -14.57
Diluted EPS -0.09 15.38 -14.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 15.38 -14.57
Diluted EPS -0.09 15.38 -14.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Perox #National Peroxide #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.