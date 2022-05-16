National Perox Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore, down 22.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.96 crore in March 2022 down 22.12% from Rs. 64.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 99.4% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 103.46% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2021.

National Perox shares closed at 1,525.40 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)