    National Perox Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.54 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.54 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 75.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2023 down 62.15% from Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2023 up 86.12% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

    National Perox EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.85 in June 2022.

    National Perox shares closed at 1,492.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 11.61% over the last 12 months.

    National Peroxide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.5488.3375.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.5488.3375.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.6847.1647.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.69-6.58-11.25
    Power & Fuel12.1411.8613.68
    Employees Cost7.057.556.43
    Depreciation4.584.514.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.009.8415.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7813.98-0.33
    Other Income1.231.411.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0115.381.24
    Interest0.321.181.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.6914.20-0.57
    Exceptional Items----15.91
    P/L Before Tax5.6914.2015.34
    Tax1.373.593.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.3210.6111.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.3210.6111.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.3210.6111.41
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5118.4719.85
    Diluted EPS7.5118.4719.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.5118.4719.85
    Diluted EPS7.5118.4719.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

