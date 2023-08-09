National Perox Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.54 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.54 crore in June 2023 up 4.94% from Rs. 75.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2023 down 62.15% from Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in June 2023 up 86.12% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022.

National Perox EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 19.85 in June 2022.

National Perox shares closed at 1,492.00 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 11.61% over the last 12 months.