National Perox Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 164.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in June 2022 up 164.24% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 207.15% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 171.21% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2021.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 19.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.52 in June 2021.

National Perox shares closed at 1,458.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -34.60% over the last 12 months.

National Peroxide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.80 49.96 28.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.80 49.96 28.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.55 19.90 13.39
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.81 2.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.25 5.44 2.99
Power & Fuel 13.68 -- --
Employees Cost 6.43 6.35 7.10
Depreciation 4.45 4.36 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.28 18.57 14.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -6.48 -15.42
Other Income 1.57 1.80 3.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.24 -4.68 -12.25
Interest 1.81 1.96 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.57 -6.64 -14.73
Exceptional Items 15.91 7.00 --
P/L Before Tax 15.34 0.36 -14.73
Tax 3.93 0.41 -4.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.41 -0.05 -10.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.41 -0.05 -10.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.41 -0.05 -10.65
Equity Share Capital 5.75 5.75 5.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.85 -0.09 -18.52
Diluted EPS 19.85 -0.09 -18.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.85 -0.09 -18.52
Diluted EPS 19.85 -0.09 -18.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
