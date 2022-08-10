National Perox Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 164.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in June 2022 up 164.24% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 207.15% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 171.21% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2021.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 19.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.52 in June 2021.

National Perox shares closed at 1,458.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -34.60% over the last 12 months.