English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Will Vedant Fashions Sparkle After Q1 Results? | Markets With Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    National Perox Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore, up 164.24% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Peroxide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.80 crore in June 2022 up 164.24% from Rs. 28.68 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.41 crore in June 2022 up 207.15% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2022 up 171.21% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2021.

    National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 19.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.52 in June 2021.

    Close

    National Perox shares closed at 1,458.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -34.60% over the last 12 months.

    National Peroxide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8049.9628.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8049.9628.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.5519.9013.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.812.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.255.442.99
    Power & Fuel13.68----
    Employees Cost6.436.357.10
    Depreciation4.454.364.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2818.5714.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-6.48-15.42
    Other Income1.571.803.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.24-4.68-12.25
    Interest1.811.962.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.57-6.64-14.73
    Exceptional Items15.917.00--
    P/L Before Tax15.340.36-14.73
    Tax3.930.41-4.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.41-0.05-10.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.41-0.05-10.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.41-0.05-10.65
    Equity Share Capital5.755.755.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.85-0.09-18.52
    Diluted EPS19.85-0.09-18.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.85-0.09-18.52
    Diluted EPS19.85-0.09-18.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #National Perox #National Peroxide #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.