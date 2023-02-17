National Perox Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.15 crore, up 44.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.4% from Rs. 79.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.40 crore in December 2022 up 96.87% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.49 crore in December 2022 up 63.31% from Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 30.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.38 in December 2021.

National Perox shares closed at 1,507.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.