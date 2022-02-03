National Perox Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.74 crore, up 19.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.74 crore in December 2021 up 19.89% from Rs. 66.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2021 down 1.85% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.67 crore in December 2021 down 5.85% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2020.

National Perox EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.67 in December 2020.

National Perox shares closed at 1,828.90 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.95% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.