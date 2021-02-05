National Perox Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore, up 109.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.51 crore in December 2020 up 109.39% from Rs. 31.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020 up 262.66% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2020 up 482.08% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2019.

National Perox EPS has increased to Rs. 15.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.63 in December 2019.

National Perox shares closed at 1,988.55 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.51% returns over the last 6 months and 9.88% over the last 12 months.