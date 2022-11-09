National Oxygen Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 10.45% from Rs. 13.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 down 160.73% from Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 93.35% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)