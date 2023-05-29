English
    National Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in March 2023 down 1.3% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
    National Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2022.National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
    National Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.1011.9212.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.1011.9212.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.110.120.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.13-0.070.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.801.000.92
    Depreciation0.730.850.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6010.319.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.00-0.271.12
    Other Income0.270.200.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.27-0.071.36
    Interest0.430.410.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.84-0.480.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.84-0.480.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.84-0.480.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.84-0.480.98
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-1.012.04
    Diluted EPS1.75-1.012.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-1.012.04
    Diluted EPS1.75-1.012.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 04:11 pm