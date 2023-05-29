National Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.10 11.92 12.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.10 11.92 12.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 0.12 0.25 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -0.07 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.80 1.00 0.92 Depreciation 0.73 0.85 0.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.60 10.31 9.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 -0.27 1.12 Other Income 0.27 0.20 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.27 -0.07 1.36 Interest 0.43 0.41 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.84 -0.48 0.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.84 -0.48 0.98 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.84 -0.48 0.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.84 -0.48 0.98 Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.75 -1.01 2.04 Diluted EPS 1.75 -1.01 2.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.75 -1.01 2.04 Diluted EPS 1.75 -1.01 2.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited