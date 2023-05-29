National Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in March 2023 down 1.3% from Rs. 12.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 14.37% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
National Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2022.
|National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|National Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.10
|11.92
|12.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.10
|11.92
|12.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.12
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|1.00
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.85
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.60
|10.31
|9.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|-0.27
|1.12
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.20
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|-0.07
|1.36
|Interest
|0.43
|0.41
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|-0.48
|0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|-0.48
|0.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.84
|-0.48
|0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.84
|-0.48
|0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|-1.01
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|-1.01
|2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|-1.01
|2.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|-1.01
|2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited