National Oxygen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore, up 3.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.26 crore in March 2022 up 3.93% from Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022 down 30.66% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021.

National Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2021.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)