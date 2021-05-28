National Oxygen Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.80 crore, up 12.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.80 crore in March 2021 up 12.59% from Rs. 10.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 up 322.2% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2021 up 80.5% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020.

National Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2020.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)