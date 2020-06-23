National Oxygen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 9.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2020 down 9.61% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 243.98% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 down 32.05% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)