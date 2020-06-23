National Oxygen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 9.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in March 2020 down 9.61% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2020 down 243.98% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 down 32.05% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019.
National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|National Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.48
|11.00
|11.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.48
|11.00
|11.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.23
|0.09
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.06
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|6.70
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.91
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.88
|0.83
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.97
|8.61
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.62
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.13
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|0.75
|1.46
|Interest
|1.15
|1.39
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.64
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.64
|0.31
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.64
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.64
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-1.34
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-1.34
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-1.34
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-1.34
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am