National Oxygen Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.59 crore in March 2019 up 7.15% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 up 150.51% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 up 49.04% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.

National Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2018.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)