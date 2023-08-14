National Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore in June 2023 down 2% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 3510% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 53.54% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)