    National Oxygen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.12 crore in June 2023 down 2% from Rs. 11.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 3510% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 53.54% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

    National Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1212.1011.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1212.1011.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.110.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.130.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.800.85
    Depreciation0.820.730.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.839.609.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.291.000.36
    Other Income0.060.270.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.231.270.43
    Interest0.350.430.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.580.840.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.580.840.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.580.840.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.580.840.02
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.211.750.04
    Diluted EPS-1.211.750.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.211.750.04
    Diluted EPS-1.211.750.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

