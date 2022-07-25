National Oxygen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, down 15.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in June 2022 down 15.49% from Rs. 13.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 99.58% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022 down 77.03% from Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2021.

National Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in June 2021.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)