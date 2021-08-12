National Oxygen Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore, up 103.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.43 crore in June 2021 up 103.7% from Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2021 up 276.14% from Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in June 2021 up 2312% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

National Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.77 in June 2020.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)