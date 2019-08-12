National Oxygen Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.91 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.91 crore in June 2019 up 1.61% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2019 down 124.37% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2019 down 2.7% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:52 pm