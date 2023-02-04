 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

National Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 169.6% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

National Oxygen
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.92 11.74 11.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.92 11.74 11.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.12 0.11 0.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.07 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.00 0.89 0.90
Depreciation 0.85 0.85 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.31 10.49 8.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.67 1.15
Other Income 0.20 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.63 1.22
Interest 0.41 0.53 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -1.17 0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -1.17 0.69
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -1.17 0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -1.17 0.69
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 -2.43 1.44
Diluted EPS -1.01 -2.43 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 -2.43 1.44
Diluted EPS -1.01 -2.43 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited