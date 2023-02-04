English
    National Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 169.6% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

    National Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9211.7411.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9211.7411.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.120.110.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.07-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.000.890.90
    Depreciation0.850.850.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3110.498.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.671.15
    Other Income0.200.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.631.22
    Interest0.410.530.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-1.170.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-1.170.69
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-1.170.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-1.170.69
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-2.431.44
    Diluted EPS-1.01-2.431.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.01-2.431.44
    Diluted EPS-1.01-2.431.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited