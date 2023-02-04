National Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 169.6% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)