National Oxygen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore, up 0.97% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.92 crore in December 2022 up 0.97% from Rs. 11.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 169.6% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2021.
National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|National Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.92
|11.74
|11.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.92
|11.74
|11.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|0.11
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|0.89
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.85
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.31
|10.49
|8.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.67
|1.15
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.63
|1.22
|Interest
|0.41
|0.53
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-1.17
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-1.17
|0.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-1.17
|0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-1.17
|0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-2.43
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-2.43
|1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|-2.43
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|-2.43
|1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited