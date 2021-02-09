National Oxygen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, up 14.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in December 2020 up 14.57% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 up 319.57% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2020 up 108.86% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

National Oxygen EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2019.

