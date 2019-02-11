National Oxygen Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore, up 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.13 crore in December 2018 up 14.68% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2018 down 7.9% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2018 up 91.79% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

National Oxygen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.18 in December 2017.

National Oxygen shares closed at 45.40 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)