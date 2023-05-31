National Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore, down 34.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.86 crore in March 2023 down 34.87% from Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 53.27% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 46.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

National Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2022.

National Ind shares closed at 86.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -77.88% returns over the last 12 months.