National Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.40 crore in March 2022 down 25.77% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 down 92.8% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2021.

National Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.23 in March 2021.

National Ind shares closed at 404.00 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)