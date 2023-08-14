National Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, down 30.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2023 down 30.88% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 212.5% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 up 372.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

National Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

National Ind shares closed at 76.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.46% returns over the last 6 months and -68.38% over the last 12 months.