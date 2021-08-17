National Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore, up 584.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.27 crore in June 2021 up 584.29% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 down 53.64% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

National Ind shares closed at 30.35 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)