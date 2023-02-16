 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

National Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National General Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 31.02% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

National General Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.27 2.83 4.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.27 2.83 4.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.31 1.80 3.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 0.16 0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.40 0.40
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.34 0.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.05 -0.28
Other Income 0.29 0.30 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.36 -0.09
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.33 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.33 -0.13
Tax 0.06 -0.04 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.37 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.37 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.78 -0.27
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.66 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.78 -0.27
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.66 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited