National Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 31.02% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

National Ind shares closed at 99.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.47% returns over the last 6 months and -76.87% over the last 12 months.