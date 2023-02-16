National Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National General Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 31.02% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
National Ind shares closed at 99.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.47% returns over the last 6 months and -76.87% over the last 12 months.
|National General Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.27
|2.83
|4.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.27
|2.83
|4.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.31
|1.80
|3.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|0.16
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.40
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.34
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.05
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.30
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.36
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.33
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.33
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.06
|-0.04
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.37
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.37
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.78
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.66
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.78
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.66
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited