    National Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 31.02% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National General Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 31.02% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    National Ind shares closed at 99.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.47% returns over the last 6 months and -76.87% over the last 12 months.

    National General Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.272.834.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.272.834.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.311.803.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.330.160.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.400.40
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.340.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.05-0.28
    Other Income0.290.300.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.36-0.09
    Interest0.030.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.33-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.33-0.13
    Tax0.06-0.04-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.37-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.37-0.13
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.78-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.120.66-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.78-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.120.66-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #National General Industries #National Ind #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:55 pm