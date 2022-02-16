National Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in December 2021 down 28.49% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 44.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 103.7% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

National Ind shares closed at 429.25 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,247.72% returns over the last 6 months