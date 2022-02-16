National Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, down 28.49% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National General Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in December 2021 down 28.49% from Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 44.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 103.7% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.
National Ind shares closed at 429.25 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,247.72% returns over the last 6 months
|National General Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.73
|4.86
|6.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.73
|4.86
|6.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.96
|4.38
|6.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-0.08
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.42
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.15
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.26
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.27
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.44
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.17
|0.16
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.13
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.10
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.24
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.24
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|4.67
|4.67
|4.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.51
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.43
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|0.51
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|0.43
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited