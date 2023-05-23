National Fittin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore in March 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 2816.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

National Fittin shares closed at 84.39 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.23% over the last 12 months.