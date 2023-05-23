National Fittin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore, up 8.71% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fittings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.85 crore in March 2023 up 8.71% from Rs. 19.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 2816.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2023 up 140.34% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

    National Fittin shares closed at 84.39 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.00% returns over the last 6 months and 49.23% over the last 12 months.

    National Fittings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.8522.9119.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.8522.9119.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.857.757.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.000.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.931.030.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.602.712.20
    Depreciation0.880.860.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.067.677.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.532.890.03
    Other Income0.450.270.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.983.160.38
    Interest0.330.320.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.652.840.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.652.840.10
    Tax0.911.130.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.741.710.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.741.710.03
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.880.03
    Diluted EPS0.661.880.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.880.03
    Diluted EPS0.661.880.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

