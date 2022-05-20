National Fittin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, up 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2022 up 19% from Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 97.89% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022 down 58.1% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

National Fittin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2021.

National Fittin shares closed at 57.10 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 40.64% over the last 12 months.