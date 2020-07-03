National Fittin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore, up 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.87 crore in March 2020 up 5.87% from Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2020 down 61.65% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2020 up 43.3% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.

National Fittin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2019.

National Fittin shares closed at 32.10 on July 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months and -47.51% over the last 12 months.