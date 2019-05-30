National Fittin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore, down 16.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore in March 2019 down 16.52% from Rs. 15.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2019 up 17.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019 down 70.78% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2018.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.81 in March 2018.

National Fittin shares closed at 99.90 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -37.07% returns over the last 6 months and -51.18% over the last 12 months.