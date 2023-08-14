National Fittin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.42 crore in June 2023 down 1.77% from Rs. 17.73 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 22.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 up 36.93% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

National Fittin shares closed at 127.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 81.17% returns over the last 6 months and 150.49% over the last 12 months.