National Fittin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore, up 98.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore in June 2022 up 98.43% from Rs. 8.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 up 318.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 up 203.45% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

National Fittin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2021.

National Fittin shares closed at 49.50 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)