National Fittin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in June 2020 down 29.27% from Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020 down 284.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 85.21% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019.

National Fittin shares closed at 25.75 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.