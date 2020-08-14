National Fittin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for National Fittings are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in June 2020 down 29.27% from Rs. 12.50 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020 down 284.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 85.21% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019.
National Fittin shares closed at 25.75 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and -48.50% over the last 12 months.
|National Fittings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.84
|13.87
|12.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.84
|13.87
|12.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.60
|3.94
|4.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.12
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.10
|0.85
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.53
|2.02
|2.33
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.45
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.56
|6.01
|5.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.49
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.45
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.94
|1.02
|Interest
|0.27
|0.38
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.68
|0.56
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.68
|0.56
|0.56
|Tax
|--
|-0.12
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|0.68
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|0.68
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.75
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.75
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|0.75
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|0.75
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm