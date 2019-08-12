National Fittin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore, down 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.50 crore in June 2019 down 20.15% from Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 down 79.62% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2019 down 55.21% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2018.

National Fittin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2018.

National Fittin shares closed at 45.85 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -62.80% returns over the last 6 months and -71.66% over the last 12 months.