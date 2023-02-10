National Fittin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore, up 17.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 98.73% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 up 87.85% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.